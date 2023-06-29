Horan Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

