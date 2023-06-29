Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

