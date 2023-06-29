Horan Securities Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average of $277.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

