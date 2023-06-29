Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 919 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

