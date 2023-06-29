Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

NYSE GS opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

