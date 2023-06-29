HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HMST opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In related news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at $45,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 120,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

