Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average of $277.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald's had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

