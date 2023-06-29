Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 996,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,117,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $163,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $17,391,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

