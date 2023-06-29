Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.83. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 219,700 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

