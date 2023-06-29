Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Himalaya Shipping stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 168,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,426. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $12,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

