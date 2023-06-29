Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $69.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 180,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.