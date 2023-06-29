Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $69.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 180,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.