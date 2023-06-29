Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 340,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,830. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

