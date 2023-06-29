Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,983. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

