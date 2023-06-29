H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF) Insider Nicholas(Nick) Atkinson Buys 25,000 Shares

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Free Report) insider Nicholas(Nick) Atkinson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,425.00 ($15,616.67).
H&G High Conviction Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&G High Conviction
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for H&G High Conviction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&G High Conviction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.