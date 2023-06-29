Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY opened at $249.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

