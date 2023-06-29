Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 930,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 784,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

