Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

ECL stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $182.89. 218,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,905. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

