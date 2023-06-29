Heron Financial Group LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $484.62. The stock had a trading volume of 681,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,922. The company has a market capitalization of $222.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

