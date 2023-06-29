Heron Financial Group LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 154,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

