Heron Financial Group LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.68. 626,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

