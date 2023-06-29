Heron Financial Group LLC Has $325,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 635,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 1,779,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,141. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

