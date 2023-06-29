Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 164 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.73. 3,198,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642,203. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.