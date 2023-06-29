Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.78. The stock had a trading volume of 326,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,580. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

