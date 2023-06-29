Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.90. 190,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,879. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

