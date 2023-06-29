Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,679 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 383,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,405.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 312,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

