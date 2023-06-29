Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

