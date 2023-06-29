Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $9.10 Million in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,878,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 831,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 312,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after buying an additional 235,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,094,000.

GSUS opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

