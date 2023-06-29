Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $436.50 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.00. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.