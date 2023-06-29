Herold Advisors Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

