Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

