Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $392.08 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $402.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average is $356.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

