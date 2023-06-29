Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 6,285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 102,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 38.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

