Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.0 %

HAS stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

