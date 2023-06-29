Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 903 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,321,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,261 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $414.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

