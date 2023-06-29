Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

