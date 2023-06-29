Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $201,568.09

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $175.72 million and $201,568.09 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00015762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,512.97 or 0.99997310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81498186 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $188,780.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

