Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.18

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 38608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

