HEICO Co. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HEICO to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. HEICO has a 1 year low of $127.45 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

