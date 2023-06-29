Head to Head Comparison: AcuityAds (ILLM) vs. Its Peers

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -91.93% -2,030.24% -213.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 163.00 AcuityAds Competitors $943.40 million -$60.00 million -8.63

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AcuityAds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 557 3186 5077 81 2.53

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.63%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

