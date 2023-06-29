HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $590.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,504 shares of company stock worth $132,239 over the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

