Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,652. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

INSP opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.87. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $323.23.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

