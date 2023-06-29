Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $404,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.