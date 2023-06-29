Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,671.06 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,642.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,473.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

