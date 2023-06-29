Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

