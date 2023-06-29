Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,679,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,679,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,279.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,668 shares of company stock worth $52,095,202. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.