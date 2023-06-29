Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.