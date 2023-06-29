Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 330.9% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

