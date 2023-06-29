Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

