Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

DexCom stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $134.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

