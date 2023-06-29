Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.